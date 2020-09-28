Buoyant Bobby finally gets his ramp after a nearly a year of being ‘a prisoner’ in his Dundee home

A pensioner is about to enjoy his first taste of freedom after being a “prisoner” in his own home for nearly 11 months.

Bobby Milroy, 82, is hoping to bask in some autumn sunshine after he got a ramp installed at his address on the Arbroath Road.

The retired florist, who is heavily reliant on a wheelchair, revealed in July he feared he may miss seeing any of the summer, due to an ongoing saga with Dundee City Council.

Speaking today, he said he was “delighted” the matter had now been resolved and was looking forward to the additional “freedom” the ramp would give him.

Bobby added: “I just want to thank everyone who sent me kind wishes and a special thanks to the woman who offered me a ramp from her property.

“Unfortunately that ramp could not be adapted to this property but it was a very kind gesture. The ramp I’ve got now will give me that additional freedom to get out and about.

“I’ve also got a memorial bench with my mum and dad’s name on it so it will be nice to sit on that in the garden.

“I’m hoping to be able to do a wee bit of pottering in the garden as well – hopefully, we’ll get some nice autumn sunshine.”

Bobby’s friend, Jim Symons, said the ramp would give Bobby some much-needed independence.

He added: “Bobby had moved to this property to downsize and get some of his freedom back.

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out the way we’d both hoped and the ramp being installed has taken a lot longer than either of us could have envisaged.

“Given the steep step we’ve been reluctant to take Bobby out unless absolutely necessary as we’ve had to carry him out in the past.

“Now he has got the ramp he can easily get in and out in his wheelchair, and also with the use of a walking frame.”