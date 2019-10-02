Bungling thief was locked inside car on Dundee street after owner found him rifling around inside it

A dopey thief was locked inside a car after its owner found him rifling through it.

Derek Colquhoun was caught red-handed inside the unlocked car by a woman who had been using her vehicle to transfer gardening items.

He was trapped after she locked him in the car before the arrival of police.

Officers later found the 35-year-old asleep in the back seat.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Over the course of the day the complainer was carrying out gardening work, taking items to and from her car.

“As a result, she forgot to lock her car. At 7.50pm the complainer was alerted to the accused inside her car.

“He was in the nearside seat and she locked the car with the accused inside.”

Colquhoun, of the Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street, pleaded guilty from custody to being found in an insecure car on Annan Terrace on September 23 in circumstances where it could be reasonably inferred that he intended to commit theft.

He also admitted being found in possession of Class A drug heroin and etizolam, a Class C drug, on Rosebank Street on January 19. Solicitor Ross Donnelly said Colquhoun has struggled with a crippling drug addiction.

Sentence was deferred until October 17 for reports and a drug treatment assessment by Sheriff Alastair Brown.

Before bailing Colquhoun, he said: “If you do not sort your drug problem you are going to die.”