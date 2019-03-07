Bungling homeless Dundee crook is caught on camera during month-long crime spree

A bungling crook was caught on camera committing a series of thefts during a month-long crime spree.

John Forbes was clocked making off with a handbag from a Broughty Ferry street as well as targeting a city centre restaurant.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 38-year-old also tried to steal a car during an early morning raid before being booted out by its owner.

The homeless Forbes first targeted a student house on Thomson Street on October 1 – just weeks after he was released from prison.

Forbes said “sorry” to a student who caught him in the flat with the student believing the thief was there to carry out work.

He made off with a metal tankard, tobacco, £2 in coins, beard oil, a watch and whisky worth £635.

Forbes was rumbled after he left his mobile phone on a bedroom floor.

Six days later, Forbes snuck in through the back door of Kobee on Dock Street where he was captured on CCTV making off with a jacket which contained a phone, cigarettes, keys, £5 in coins and a lighter, with a total value of £150.

Depute fiscal Chris McIntosh told the court that Forbes then set his sights on a house on Castle Street, Broughty Ferry, the following day.

Forbes was viewed on CCTV clutching a red handbag which was dumped nearby but made off with a number of items including five bank cards and a swimming medal.

He was also responsible for stealing two mobile phones and a purse with a total value of £216.

A few weeks later on October 30, Forbes brazenly tried to steal a car from the owner’s driveway on Long Lane.

Depute fiscal Chris McIntosh told the court: “The complainer entered his Honda Civic which was frozen. He started the car then went into his home.

“He heard the engine revving outside and saw the accused in the driver’s seat.

“The accused reversed and collided with a wall but there was no damage.

“He tried to drive away but he was told to get out. The witness restrained the accused but he managed to get away leaving a mobile phone and a rucksack behind.”

Forbes appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to five charges.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty made no motion for bail.

Sentence was deferred until April 2 for reports.