Bungling cannabis grower tipped off police to his hash stash when bed collapsed

A bungling cannabis grower tipped off police to his hash stash thanks to the noise of his bed collapsing.

Officers were called to John Clark’s property on Malcolm Street after concerns from his next-door neighbour about what she believed was a domestic incident.

But it was quickly discovered that the loud crashing sound the neighbour had heard was Clark’s self-built bed falling to pieces.

Police attended and found that Clark had been growing cannabis in his bedroom. His solicitor George Donnelly told Dundee Sheriff Court: “His talents as a joiner were as great as his talents as a gardener.”

© Google

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said the resident heard a loud banging noise and the sound of glass smashing. She said: “At around 11pm, the witness was within her home address next door and overheard sounds of a disturbance. As a result, she contacted the police.

“Officers attended and were allowed entry to the property by the accused.

“In the bedroom they found a tent which contained four cannabis plants, one light unit and an extractor fan. The accused said he was the sole owner of the property and the plants were for personal use.”

No values for the cannabis could be provided by the Crown. A motion to seize the tent, light unit and extractor fan was granted by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

Clark, 43, did not appear in court but had a plea of guilty to producing the Class B drug at his home address on December 16 last year tendered on his behalf.

Mr Donnelly added: “The loud banging heard was his bed which he had just constructed collapsing as he lay on it.

“The police thought there was a domestic disturbance. He invited them in and showed them the bed and that’s where they found the tent.

“It didn’t really take Sherlock Holmes to discover there was something going on.”

Clark was fined £400.