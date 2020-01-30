Bumper trip to the sunshine for lucky Tele Dundee contest winner Jacqueline

Lucky Jacqueline Ogg is ready to pack her bags and head to the sunshine after scooping first prize in the Tele’s fabulous free holiday contest.

The 60-year-old winner received a trip for two adults and one child plus a whopping £1,000 spending money.

Jacqueline, from the Hilltown, said: “I am absolutely delighted.

“I didn’t believe it at first and thought it was a wind up.

“I never hung up the phone, but I had to be told twice before it began to sink in.”

The holiday win isn’t the first time Jacqueline has been rewarded for being a loyal Tele reader having already been victorious in a previous competition.

Jacqueline was selected at random following a live draw in the Tele office (see video below).

She said: “I won a Tele bingo competition five years ago as well and it is my favourite paper.

“I always read the Tele every day and if it doesn’t get delivered then I have to go down the shops to get one then read it from front to back – even the football.

“The thing I am looking forward to most on the holiday is getting the sunshine.

“I like my holidays and the last one I had was in September.”

Jacqueline, who works as a domestic at Ninewells Hospital, can hardly wait for the holiday and said: “It is for the Maribel Apartments in Menorca in Spain which will be great.

“I’ve been to Spain a few times and always enjoyed it.”

Tele editor Dave Lord presented the prize at Hays Travel in City Square and said: “This was a massive prize and I’m absolutely delighted for Jacqueline to have won and I hope she has a fantastic holiday.

“Thanks so much to Hays Travel and Jets2 for partnering with us on this terrific giveaway.

“It’s been one of our best prizes and readers should keep their eyes peeled for the Tele because we have more big give aways just around the corner.”