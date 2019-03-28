Bumper support set to cheer on Dundee in Paisley

Dundee will be cheered on by a bumper away support as the Dark Blues aim to kickstart their survival bid at relegation rivals St Mirren this weekend.

By the start of this week, the Dens Park club had already sold their allocation of 1,250 tickets for the clash at the Simple Digital Arena. An additional 250 briefs have been sent of which only around 150 remain unsold.

Dees were out in force the last time their side travelled to Paisley, though they’ll be hoping for better than the 2-1 reverse suffered after Sofien Moussa missed a penalty and keeper Jack Hamilton gifted the home side the winner.

There’s a new manager in the away dugout this time around, however, and Jim McIntyre has challenged his players to bring their “A game” to Paisley to take them a step closer to survival.

A match this important brings its share of nerves from the players but the Dens gaffer insists that’s a good sign.

He said: “I think you just have to trust in your work and hope the players understand what you are looking for going into the game.

“Of course there will be nerves but nerves are a good thing – it’s good to have a bit of nerves going into a game like this.

“From my point of view, it is all about making sure that the players know what is expected of them and what their jobs are. It is then up to the players to bring their A game and take it from there.”

Last night, St Mirren slumped to a 1-0 defeat at St Johnstone to remain below the Dark Blues at the foot of the Premiership. Jim was at McDiarmid Park to cast an eye over Saturday’s opponents. He insists, though, that result has no bearing on the weekend clash.

“Nothing changes but it is always good to get another look at them and see what they are doing.

“Saturday is a huge game for both clubs and we know what’s at stake.

“It is not going to decide anything because there will still be seven other crucial matches to play after that.”

Dundee will have been out of action for almost two weeks by the time Saturday comes around and Jim is glad his players have had a chance to recharge the batteries.

He added: “We gave the players a long weekend during the break because I think that is important at this stage of the season.

“They are as fit as they are going to be so it was good mentally to get a wee break, knowing fine well what they are coming back to.

“A little bit of down time doesn’t do anyone any harm.

“Coming into three games in a week, three tough games, being rested up and ready mentally is just as important as physically.”