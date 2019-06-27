Bumper music gig will mark Dundee Dungeon reopening

Dundee’s Dungeon is the venue for a fabulous feast of live music to help promote better mental health awareness.

The recently revamped Princes Street nightspot will open on Saturday and officials have decided to mark the occasion with a bumper gig to help raise funds for charity Feeling Strong.

A spokesman for The Dungeon said: “We are very excited to be re-opening our doors with a fantastic line-up of live music and entertainment in aid of “Feeling Strong” a local charity based in Dundee.

“We are happy to be hosting this amazing event for a great cause and we look forward to working with them and other charities close to home in the future to deliver music and art-related content.

“We’re also hoping for a big turnout of support for not only the charity, but for the exciting up and coming bands and hip-hop artists who have generously offered to play for free to support this mental health awareness cause.

“We thank them all for their time and effort.”

Four bands and four hip-hop acts are supporting the event including: Oh!rio, Midnight Alleys, Two Thieves & the Burning Wood, Esperi, Prospekt, Oddacity, Kouk and Redking.

Project director, Brook Marshall, said: “It’s hugely encouraging to see a local business like The Dungeon support a cause like ours, and raise awareness of a critical issue.”