Perth Racecourse is staging two meetings on consecutive days this week, with the venue hoping to maintain the large crowds experienced so far this year.

The double-header marks the halfway point in the venue’s season, which has already seen bumper crowds attend the Perth Festival, Ladies Day and the Gold Cup.

Rock at the Races will take place today, followed by a new Golf Perthshire Raceday event on Wednesday.

Hazel Peplinski, chief executive at Perth Racecourse, said: “The season has got off to a flying start and our numbers have remained strong since opening our gates in April, with more than 6,000 in attendance at our latest family race day.”