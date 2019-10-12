Bulldozers due to demolish vacant properties on Dundee’s Ellengowan Drive

Work to remove vacant properties on Dundee’s Ellengowan Drive could begin as early as the end of the month.

In a project totalling £20.5 million, the 128 cottage flats are being demolished to make way for 130 new builds, made up of 39 houses and 91 flats.

Internal stripping of the properties is almost complete after beginning earlier this year, with almost all the houses at the Arbroath Road side of the site now empty shells.

The houses were first built in the 1920s as temporary accommodation, but are still standing almost 100 years later. Heavy plant machinery is on-site and the lock-up garages, used by previous residents, have already been demolished.

Historic convenience store The Kiosk, which is situated on the corner of the development, at the junction of Arbroath Road and Dalkeith Road, has already been moved into its temporary home ahead of the work beginning.

Once the works are completed, the shop will move into a new permanent unit at its original location.

The project is being delivered by Hillcrest Housing Association on behalf of its sister organisation, Northern Housing Company.

David Zwirlein, the firm’s director of development, said: “Since the demolition work started the project has been progressing well, and we’re already looking to move into the next phase of the works, which will be removing the external former housing structures and clearing the site.

“Throughout the process, we’ve been aware of the impact that the redevelopment may have on residents and surrounding businesses.

“To help support The Kiosk – a valuable neighbourhood shop, which has been at the corner of Dalkeith Road and Arbroath Road for many years – we have provided a temporary alternative retail space at no cost to try to minimise the impact on business. The first phase of the regeneration includes a new permanent shop unit, at the original corner location, for The Kiosk to return to.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing the redevelopment take shape, and when tenants return they will be able to enjoy good quality, energy-efficient homes within the new Ellengowan neighbourhood.”