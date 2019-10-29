‘Bulky’ basketball stand and net stolen from garden in Forfar

A basketball net and stand have been stolen from a garden in Forfar.

The unusual theft occurred at a property in East High Street some time between 3.30pm and 10.15pm on October 25.

Police have said that the item was “tall and heavy” with a “weighted base filled with water”.

They said: “It appears from a trail of water leading out into the street that it was loaded onto a vehicle to be taken away. It certainly would have been too bulky and heavy to carry any distance.

“This is a piece of children’s play equipment which would be worth little in the way of re-sale value, and would be very obviously out of place if seen.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”