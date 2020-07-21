Buildings evacuated following fire at Cupar Trading Estate

Emergency services have been called to the Cupar Trading Estate in Fife to reports of a building fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said they received a call at 10.23am and have sent nine appliances to the scene as well as two height vehicles and a number of specialist resources.

The blaze is thought to be at Aberhill Metals, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Huge plumes of smoke can be spotted in the sky above Cupar, with one local capturing it on camera.

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 10.23am, Tuesday July 21, to reports of a fire within a building at Cupar Trading Estate, Fife.

“Operations Control has mobilised nine fire appliances, two height vehicles and a number of specialist resources to the scene where firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

“No injuries have been reported and all surrounding buildings have been evacuated.

“Crews will remain in attendance for some time.”

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Police were called around 10.45am on Tuesday July 21 2020, following the report of a fire at Cupar Trading Estate, Fife.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance and a number of premises in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

“There are no injuries.”