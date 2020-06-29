Monday, June 29th 2020 Show Links
Building blocks: Working with children to prevent future misery of domestic abuse

by Jon Brady
June 29, 2020, 6:00 am
Children are growing up believing that women can be blamed for the actions of an abusive male partner, according to a leading family and social policy expert.

However, Dr Nancy Lombard, reader of sociology at Glasgow Caledonian University, believes that opportunities exist to challenge these viewpoints and avert the possibility of boys becoming domestic abusers.

Through interviews conducted with primary school pupils, Dr Lombard found toxic stereotypes about masculinity and women’s roles in society are embedded in young minds far earlier than previously thought.

