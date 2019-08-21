Builder who glassed twins during pub brawl in Dundee is jailed

A builder who glassed twin brothers during a pub brawl has been jailed.

James Reddichan “ran at speed” and struck Andrew and Michael Barrie with glasses after a row at Ross’s Bar in August last year.

All three became involved in an argument that initially involved Andrew Barrie and another pub-goer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the two brothers had been out drinking with a female at nearby Dexy’s pub and Andrew Barrie sat down at a seat before being told to move by another man.

A row ensued and attempts were made to remove Mr Barrie from the pub but the situation eventually calmed down.

Words were continually exchanged between all involved before Reddichan, 36, picked up two glasses and struck both Barrie brothers with them.

Reddichan, of Craigiebarn Road, pleaded guilty on indictment to striking Andrew Barrie on the head with a glass, punching him on the head and body, butting him and trying to strike him further with a glass on August 25 last year.

He also admitted striking Michael Barrie on the head with a glass.

Andrew Barrie suffered cuts to the right side of his face, his lower neck and ear and was left with scars behind his right ear, while his brother sutained cuts above and below his right eye.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Reddichan for 22 months.