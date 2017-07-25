Residents and traders in Carnoustie have started counting down to the town hosting The Open golf championship.

This year’s event concluded at Royal Birkdale on Sunday, marking a year until it arrives in Tayside.

Those working and living in the town are now starting to prepare for tens of thousands of fans to descend on nearby pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels — and hope they will reap the benefits.

It is 11 years since the event was last held in Carnoustie. George Irvine, manager of the Craw’s Nest pub, believes the town has to embrace the event.

He said: “I remember last time we had coaches coming for breakfast, caddies coming in for drinks and people renting houses nearby using us so the event definitely brings more income.

“It’s the only competition where you see a difference in numbers and I am hopeful that people stick around and come to the town to eat and drink.”

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape, who sits on Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee, said: “Obviously I am really positive and pleased Carnoustie is back on the circuit.

“It’s a major worldwide event that focuses everyone on our town but we need to ensure that the Open benefits the course, residents and businesses in Carnoustie.”

However, there are fears the organisers’ much-publicised no readmissions policy for fans, which was introduced this year, could see income for local businesses drop.

The policy would mean people attending next year would be unable to re-enter the course should they leave for any reason.

Jackie Liddell, landlady at the Stag’s Head Inn, said: “It definitely creates a buzz around the town and I remember in 1999 how packed it was. But in 2007 I remember coaches being bussed in and bussed out, this readmissions policy could have a big impact on many of us.”