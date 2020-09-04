Buddy bears for new starts

Primary one pupils at a Dundee school were helped to feel more comfortable at the start of the new term with their very own handmade buddy bears.

Teachers at Ballumbie Primary presented each of their new pupils with a buddy bear in the hope it would make the children’s first full days at school that little bit easier and ease any anxieties they may have after moving up from nursery.

The knitted teddies were made by Christina Wilson, who works in the school office, and her friend Jennifer Paxton, with the pair exceeding expectations by making more than 50 hand-knitted teddies.

The school’s acting head teachers Michelle Smith and Clare Pinkman were delighted to be able to present the teddies to the excited primary ones this week.

Michelle said: “Starting school can be an exciting and happy time for children but can also come with anxiety.

“The buddy bears will support a positive transition to full school days and share the learning journey with the children throughout the year.”