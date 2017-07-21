A budding Dundee poet is “really excited” about having his first work published — at the age of just nine.

Craigiebarns Primary pupil Oscar Logue competed against 35,000 entrants from across the UK for the chance to have his work selected along with 499 other writers.

Pupils between the ages of seven and 11 entered the Young Writers’ competition, with the winners having their work included in the upcoming release of Once Upon A Dream.

The 250-page book, which will be available to buy in October, will feature Oscar’s work, The Crazy Farm!.

Proud parents Niamh Dye and Steven Logue said they can’t wait to see Oscar’s work in print.

Niamh, 30, said: “We didn’t know anything about it until the letter came through from Young Writers at the start of the week.

“Steven contacted me at work to say it had come through the mail — there had been 35,000 entrants.

“Oscar hadn’t even mentioned it but he was really excited to know his work would be going into print.

“A few other pupils from Oscar’s school have also been successful in getting their work published — it’s a great achievement.”

The Crazy Farm! tells of Oscar’s dream of living on a farm and his encounters with grumpy farmers and chickens that come from France.

But the youngster — who is due to go into primary six after the summer holidays — said: “It took me about two days to write — I’ve always enjoyed writing.

“I was really surprised my poem was picked. I’m not sure what I’ll write about next.”

Established in 1991, Young Writers allows pupils’ imaginations to run riot with Once Upon A Dream.

Niamh said: “Oscar has always enjoyed writing and he really likes cows.

“He doesn’t know if he has any plans for any more poems at the moment.

“His work will be published in the Scottish and Irish editions of the book, which will arrive in October.

“I’m sure it will take pride of place in the living room.”

Once Upon A Dream is available for £15.99 via popular book stores on an order basis from October.