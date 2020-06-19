Budding designers delighted after winning Evening Telegraph competition

Five budding designers are celebrating after being chosen as the winners of the Evening Telegraph’s Draw Your Own Front Page competition.

Last month, we called on young readers to get creative and design their very own front page with the chance of winning a 12 month subscription to any of DC Thomson’s array of children’s magazines and comics.

Inspiration for the designs varied, with some choosing to highlight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while others plumped for something a bit closer to home and created wonderful displays of Dundee’s landmarks.

Two of our winners, Catherine Letford and Millie Anderson, both decided to use the ‘stay at home’ slogan on their front page artwork.

Millie’s mum Tammy McIntosh said: “Millie loves art and is missing doing arts and crafts at school.

“When the competition was announced Millie worked so hard on her drawing the whole week using pencils and crayons until she was happy with it which was great as it kept her focused on something.

© DC Thomson

“During lockdown she has missed her birthday party, going to see her favourite girl group, Little Mix and missed out on seeing Disney on Ice.

“She was so excited when we got the call to say she was one of the winners, she is really quite lucky and wins things quite a lot which is great as she absolutely loves winning and she can’t wait to receive her Shout magazine.”

Catherine also told a story through art with her design showing an alien which had escaped outside and was caught by a superhero.

The eight-year-old said: “I was really excited and shocked when I found out I had won as I really didn’t think I would.

“I have a huge drawer filled with colouring stuff and I really enjoy it. I chose to do the alien and the superhero to show that people who are being bad and going out when they aren’t meant to will get caught. I hoped if someone saw my picture and they have been going out that they will realise it is wrong and they can get in a lot of trouble.

© DC Thomson

“I really enjoy reading and sometimes borrow my big sister’s books and get inspiration for my pictures from stories, so I decided to get the Jacqueline Wilson magazine.”

Two of our other winners Owen Livingstone, seven, and brother Lyle, 10, will get the joy of two of DC Thomson’s magazines as they both managed to secure a top spot with their very different designs.

Much to mum Marianne’s delight, there will be no arguing in their household as the boys will share their Beano comics and 110% Gaming magazines when they arrive.

Marianne said: “I was actually a bit worried when we sent in our pictures as I could imagine what it would be like if one of them won and the other didn’t. They both also drew very different pictures.

“Owen chose a very topical theme showing all the activities he has been doing during lockdown such as playing his games console and Lyle decided that he would celebrate everything Dundee by drawing a lot of local landmarks including the V&A, Oor Wullie and the Law.

© DC Thomson

“The boys both just sat down and worked pretty hard on their drawings and my job was to put the Evening Telegraph logo on the top and in the right place as per their instructions.

“It is great that they are both receiving magazines and their dad and I are happy too as we have loads of copies of the Beano and The Broons annuals so we might get a shot of the magazines too.”

Our last winner Lily-Grace Robb, six, also decided to urge folk to keep safe and paid tribute to NHS staff by featuring a doctor or nurse equipped with their protective masks.

Dad David said Lily-Grace needed no help with her design and knew what she wanted to do.

He said: “She wanted to symbolise everything going on just now and show the doctors and nurses, she came up with it all herself so didn’t need any help from us.

“She is absolutely over the moon at being one of the winners and keeps asking me when it will be going in the paper so that she can show all of her friends at Barnhill Primary on their See Saw app.

© Supplied

“Lily-Grace has chosen the Animals and Me magazine, she loves animals and has two cats and a parrot at home. The magazine might make her want to get more but I definitely think three is enough!”