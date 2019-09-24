Budding business bosses have the chance to pitch their ideas in Dundee Dragons’ Den

Budding business bosses have the chance to pitch their ideas in a Dragons’ Den style contest to try to win a free shop let for a year.

Officials at Overgate Shopping Centre are providing the opportunity for anyone from a small company owner to a young wannabe entrepreneur to enter Let’s Grow.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager, said: “Let’s Grow doesn’t have any restrictions.

“We’re open to a range of concepts and suggestions that people feel will add something different to the shopping centre and to the town and I’m looking forward to seeing the ideas.

“We’re looking for innovative and interesting concepts from local entrepreneurial individuals or organisations, or even just get a great idea they have off the ground.”

Shortlisted entries will pitch their ideas to a panel and anyone interested should log on to www.overgate.co.uk/lets-grow/.