A film set to be shot and based in Dundee is on the lookout for folk to fill smaller roles.

Most of the cast for Schemers has been allocated but directors are looking for locals who can play their part in the movie.

The comedy feature film is based in Dundee at the turn of the 1980s and looks at youth culture of the day.

Lead roles have been assigned to local actors, which is set to keep the production true to the city.

In a plea to fill some smaller roles, an appeal on the Schemers Facebook page hoped to attract two “classy women” and two young male musicians. The parts would be speaking roles.

Appealing for participants on social media, a post read: “Schemers is shooting in Dundee over the next 6 weeks. We are looking to fill a number of smaller roles.

“Unfortunately these are unpaid roles but all cast will be fed. Our locations are all central Dundee and refreshments will be provided.”

Participants must be over 18 and submit either a headshot or a showreel. Anyone interested should email david@hiddentigerproductions.co.uk.

More extra and background roles will be advertised in due course.

To keep up with the film’s progress, visit the Schemers Facebook Page.