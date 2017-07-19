Buckie Thistle 0-3 Dundee Utd: Tangerines cruise to victory

A first-half flurry of goals saw Dundee United ease to a 3-0 victory against Highland League champions Buckie Thistle to make it two wins from two in the Betfred Cup.

Early goals from the excellent Paul McMullan, Billy King and Mark Durnan saw the Tangerines go top of Group C with six points.

Manager Ray McKinnon gave keeper Harry Lewis a first taste of Scottish football against the Highland League side while Patrick N’Koyi and Sam Stanton made first starts after substitute appearances at the weekend.

The star man in that win over Raith on Saturday was McMullan and once again he showed what a good addition he’s been to this United side.

The home side had made a decent enough start and held their more illustrious opponents at bay but soon the Tangerines were knocking on the door.

Thistle keeper Daniel Bell was equal to McMullan’s first volleyed effort on 13 minutes but couldn’t keep out his second attempt four minutes later as he made the most of a defensive mix-up to find the bottom corner.

While McMullan was causing trouble on one wing, Billy King was also a real danger and he grabbed his first goal for United, cutting inside on 20 minutes to rattle in a left-foot effort from 25 yards.

Buckie, though, to their credit didn’t crumble and created an opportunity on the half-hour mark after a nice one-two between Drew Copeland and Kevin Fraser set up a chance for Christopher Angus but his first touch was heavy and Lewis gathered.

Three minutes later, United kept the goals coming as Mark Durnan turned in a fine corner delivery from James Keatings.

Shortly after, it was so very nearly four as Durnan’s centre-back partner William Edjenguele saw an effort cleared off the line and then King missed a sitter. Once again, McMullan was the architect, twisting and turning before flashing the ball across the goal with King waiting at the back post. With the ball at a slightly awkward height, though, King missed his kick and the chance was gone.

As the match headed towards the half-time break there were clear sights of goal at both ends as firstly, N’Koyi found himself clean through only to see his effort well-saved by Bell before Jags striker John McLeod had his chance. Set through after the United defence gave the ball away, McLeod had a clear look at Lewis in the Tangerines goal but lost his composure and sclaffed the ball wide.

United were well in control and took their foot off the pedal in the second period with nothing much of note happening at either end until the home side tested new keeper Lewis on 65 minutes. The on-loan man from Southampton dealt with a good corner delivery under pressure from oncoming attackers well to keep his clean sheet intact.

With the home side pushing for a goal, the Tangerines burst free on the counter-attack with Jamie Robson down the left. He found Keatings but his well-struck effort was saved excellently by Bell in the home goal and Stanton smashed the rebound over on the half-volley.

That seemed to waken United up a wee bit and substitute Scott Fraser made his first contribution, setting McMullan clear. The ball, though, forced him wide and his effort was cleared with N’Koyi lurking.

With the game drifting to the final whistle there was a worrying moment for the Tangerines as Keatings left the pitch on a stretcher after a seemingly-innocuous challenge on the edge of the area. With no subs left, United finished the match with 10 men.

There was no impact on the score, however, and United cruised to two wins from two in the Betfred Cup.

Dundee Utd: Lewis, Durnan (Scobbie 46), Toshney, McMullan, N’Koyi (Allardice 73), King (Fraser 68), Stanton, Edjenguele, Robson, Keatings, Briels.

Buckie Thistle: Bell, Skinner, Maitland, Anderson, MacKinnon, McLean, Fraser, Copeland (Murray 67), McLeod (Ross 73), Angus, Taylor (Urquhart 56).