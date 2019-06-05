BT Sport to screen Dundee United’s campaign opener at Hearts

Dundee United will begin the 2019/20 season with a Betfred Cup tie against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Both United and Dundee have known their group stage opponents for a week now.

However, fixtures have now been confirmed and see the Tangerines go to Gorgie on Friday, July 12, with the game live on BT Sport. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

The Terrors also travel to Stenhousemuir on the following Tuesday, July 16. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

United have their final two group games at home with Cowdenbeath the visitors on Friday, July 19 and East Fife on Tuesday, July 23. Both games start at 7.45.

Meanwhile, Dundee commence their Betfred Cup campaign at Stark’s Park when they take on Raith Rovers on Saturday, July 13. Kick-off is 3pm.

The Dark Blues then face a trip away to League Two newcomers Cove Rangers on Wednesday, July 17, with that one a 7.45 start.

The Dee will close out the group section by hosting Peterhead at Dens Park on Saturday, July 20, and welcoming Inverness on Sunday, July 28 (live on BT Sport). Both games kick-off at 3pm.