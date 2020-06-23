‘It’s one of my favourite derbies’ BT Sport host Darrell Currie says he would like to see Dundee United and Dundee in Scottish Premiership

BT Sport host Darrell Currie supports ex-SPL chief Roger Mitchell’s recent assertion that the Scottish Premiership would be more attractive to broadcasters with both Dundee United and Dundee in it.

The popular presenter would like to see all of the country’s major derbies played in the top flight and says such a set-up would appeal to TV bosses.

The Tangerines – who lost boss Robbie Neilson to Hearts on Sunday – will start the 2020/21 campaign in the Premiership on August 1 after winning the Championship.

James McPake’s Dark Blues are set to return to Championship action on October 17, with the SPFL last week confirming a 12-10-10-10 structure for next season after reconstruction talks failed.

Darrell, 37, told Tele Sport: “With BT down the years, we’ve always been big on the Dundee derby.

“We certainly had a lot more Dundee derbies than Sky down the years and it was a game we always wanted to take. We’ve seen some unbelievable matches. They’ve given us some dramatic moments over the years.

“It’s one of my favourite derbies I’ve ever worked on or watched. It’s an amazing game.

“All of these games would be better in the top flight – Glasgow derbies, Edinburgh derbies, Dundee derbies, Highland derbies. I think we need them all.

“Look at the league and the financial troubles some clubs are having. I know Gordon (Strachan) made some strong comments and, for me, you absolutely need the sides that have a good history. You need them in the top flight.

“I get that it (any future reconstruction) should be done in the fairest possible way. Right now, though, the game is crumbling and it’s on its knees.

“We need our biggest clubs around and we need to make sure they emerge unscathed.”

BT Sport’s live coverage of the SPFL ended when the 2019/20 campaign was called and Darrell – involved in the broadcaster’s Bundesliga action – admits he is gutted at how events transpired.

He said: “I think it’s sad I won’t get to work with the people I’ve worked with weekly in Scottish football but, equally, I’m under contract with BT and I’m fully expecting to stay on with them so you start to put your mind to what else you’re going to be working on right away.”