Telecoms giant BT has announced it will create 40 new posts at its Dundee call centre.

It comes as the company is creating a total of 145 new apprenticeship and graduate jobs across Scotland in its drive to equip young people with the skills and training needed to meet the challenges of the jobs market.

The Dundee posts, based at its contact centre in Ward Road, will mainly be in customer services, billing and management.

One local set to benefit from the move is Dundonian Steven Elder.

The 20-year-old currently works with BT’s cyber security team in Edinburgh, where he commutes daily, but will be returning to the office where he started his career.

He said : “I joined BT mainly as a small part-time job to get some money at the weekend and never left.

“I chose an apprenticeship because it gave me the opportunity to gain on-the-job, real-life experience in the field dealing with threats and vulnerabilities. As well as this I’ll also get a degree and an SVQ, all with no student loans or fees, and get paid a decent salary at the same time.

“My day-to-day tasks change every three months as I rotate around all of the different security teams.

“It will help me identify the areas I’m most interested in, so I can potentially focus my career down a path I will enjoy. I’ve had the chance to develop some great projects which have been adopted by senior management and taken further. I have also had the opportunity to share what I do with school students and discuss cyber security on the radio.”

This year's BT apprentice and graduate recruitment, which includes mobile operator EE, will see the new employees work in a variety of roles, ranging from customer service and vehicle maintenance to cyber security and software development.

Brendan Dick, BT Scotland director, said: “This latest major recruitment is a further example of BT’s commitment to Scotland as one of the nation’s leading employers and investors.

“We’re offering exciting, high-quality careers in a fast-moving industry.

“The new recruits will join a world-leading company which has already invested hundreds of millions of pounds in Scotland in technologies such as superfast broadband and 4G.”