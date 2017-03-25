BT has announced plans to recruit a further 50 staff in Dundee.

The new jobs will be mainly help and service roles in BT customer service with recruiters keen to attract applicants from across Dundee and the wider area.

They are the latest phase in a major initiative by BT’s consumer division to answer 90% of calls in the UK and Ireland.

BT is one of Scotland’s largest private sector employers with about 7,400 employees, including more than 1,000 in Dundee.

Libby Barr, managing director of BT customer care, said: “We’re investing millions of pounds improving our systems, providing more training and enhancing our online services.

“Our Dundee team is an important part of this growth story.”

Brendan Dick, director of BT Scotland, added: “We’ve been impressed with the high quality of our Dundee recruits.

“They show great enthusiasm and a determination to provide customers with a first-class service.

“Since April last year, we’ve recruited almost 60 more people at BT’s call centre in Ward Road.

“Following on from that success, we are now looking for a further 50 people.”

Successful applicants will be answering calls and talking to customers from across the UK on a wide variety of matters, ranging from account queries to helping solve service problems.