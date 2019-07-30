BT disconnected phone line for popular Broughty Ferry pub The Ship Inn leaving businessman ‘thousands of pounds out of pocket’

A businessman claims he has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after bungling BT workers disconnected his phone line.

Steve Cumming, the licence holder at the Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry, had his landline cut off after a billing error led to the wrong account being shut down.

He claimed the issue has meant he has lost out on a fifth of his usual business.

He said: “It was just after 1pm on Friday that we noticed something was wrong with the phones.

“We contacted BT to see if something could be done and they informed us that it should be reconnected by 8am on Saturday.”

But after waiting for the line to be reconnected, Steve was frustrated when the phone line issue remained unresolved.

He said: “We got back in touch with BT and they then told us they had no record of our number.

“They eventually discovered that our line had actually been disconnected.”

It was discovered his phone line had been cut off mistakenly by BT.

Steve said: “Whenever I deal with BT for similar matters, I’m always asked for details like my name and date of birth as a precaution.

“I don’t understand how something like this could happen.”

The phone line was finally reconnected on Monday.

The outage has led to a loss of business at the restaurant as customers were unable to call to make bookings.

“I checked back and last year on July 29 we had 67 meals booked in for the evening.

“Yesterday we only had 13 booked during the day. Usually the phone rings off the wall at this time of year.

“I might have to tell staff not to come in now because there won’t be enough customers.”

A BT spokesman said: “We received a request to disconnect BT service at The Ship Inn in June.

“We then received another call to reconnect the line which we did the next working day on Monday.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”