Brute threw knives at his terrified girlfriend and repeatedly choked her in Dundee flat

A brute threw knives at his terrified girlfriend and repeatedly choked her during a frenzied rampage.

Nathan Edwards, 21, narrowly missed the woman’s neck after launching the blade towards her.

The lout blamed alcohol for the horror attack at her Dundee flat, during which he threatened to slit her throat after accusing her of cheating.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Edwards’ victim lobbed cans of Dragon Soop at his face in a desperate bid to fend him off.

Edwards could now face a lengthy jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to attacking her and breaching his bail conditions.

The court heard how the couple rekindled their relationship after Edwards had completed his shielding.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion revealed a row erupted after Edwards had used the “wrong money” to buy alcohol.

“The accused suddenly got on top of her and grabbed her by the neck,” she told the court.

“She tried to punch him in the groin to stop him. She managed to escape the accused’s grasp and get away towards the toilet.

“However, the accused caught her and dragged her back to the living room. She made a 999-call asking the police to attend.

“The accused told her to tell the truth or he would slit her throat.”

The woman then threw a can of Dragon Soop into Edwards’ face before he responded by throwing a knife towards the window.

She tried to fight back against Edwards but he continued to grab her by the throat and choke her.

Mrs Mannion added: “He grabbed a knife and threw it at her, just missing her neck.

“She got another tin of Dragon Soop and threw it at his head. He started screaming saying ‘stop calling me a beast’.

“The accused grabbed her for a fourth time. He allowed her to escape to the bathroom.”

Police attended and the woman ran out of the flat towards them. Officers traced a “visibly agitated” Edwards.

Edwards, who celebrated his 21st birthday in custody, told police: “I know I shouldn’t hit a lassie but it’s the drink not me.”

A few months later, Edwards was caught breaching his bail conditions after being found in the same flat with the woman.

Edwards, a prisoner of HMYOI Polmont, admitted straddling the woman on a sofa, seizing her neck, restricting her breathing, seizing her hair, dragging her into a living room, throwing a knife at her, seizing her by the body to stop her leaving, seizing her neck with both hands and choking her and throwing another knife at her on June 24. He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions on September 29.

Jim Laverty, defending, said the relationship between his client and the woman was “toxic” before adding that Edwards had struggled significantly while shielding because of asthma-related issues.

He said: “He was living alone, he was not working and it would appear that he began to drink to excess.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony deferred sentence on Edwards until January for social work reports to be prepared. Edwards was remanded in custody until then.