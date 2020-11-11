Brute rubbed spit into his partner’s face before bombarding her with hundreds of calls from jail

A man rubbed spit into his partner’s face before bombarding her with hundreds of calls from jail while on remand.

Adam Stewart, 30, made more than 400 phone calls to the woman telling her that charges against him had been dropped and that someone he met in prison would be “keeping an eye on her”.

Stewart is now facing a possible jail term after he pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman.

The court heard how Stewart had managed to track his partner down to an address in Arbroath, which Women’s Aid and Angus Council had helped her secure.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “The accused turned up unannounced at the door to rekindle the relationship. She let him in and he resided with her on a regular basis.

“She repeatedly asked him to leave but he would use emotional blackmail, saying he would kill himself if he had to leave.

Ms Irvine added: “He called her derogatory names and she would walk into a room where he would continue his abusive behaviour.

“On two to three occasions, he spat on her face and rubbed his mucus into her face and hair.”

Police were contacted following an incident where Stewart had again rubbed spit on to her face after an argument about a mobile phone.

© DC Thomson

While Stewart spent a period on remand in HMP Perth, he made 417 calls to the woman telling her she should tell police she couldn’t remember anything before adding that someone he knew from prison would be keeping an eye on her.

Stewart, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to attacking the woman and harassing her with calls and messages at an address in Arbroath between April 1 and August 7 this year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by being in the woman’s company before attempting to pervert the course of justice while contacting her from prison.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Stewart until December for social work reports to be prepared.

She continued to remand Stewart in custody.