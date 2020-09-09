Dundee thug jailed after leaving partner with broken nose and fractured cheekbone

A vicious abuser who launched a frenzied attack on his partner because she would not take his side in an argument has been jailed for over four years.

Graham Stupart left the woman fearing she would be killed during the brutal assault at her Hindmarsh Avenue home on August 1.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman suffered a broken nose and a fractured cheekbone at the hands of Stupart, who had been arguing with her uncle the previous evening.

Before being handed a prison sentence, the 41-year-old’s solicitor described how Stupart was “disgusted” and “ashamed” of his conduct.

It was revealed that Stupart and the woman had gone out to buy takeaway food but made a detour to Stupart’s Lochee flat so he could collect clothes.

The woman’s uncle later argued with Stupart after waiting 30 minutes at the woman’s home before heading out to find them.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan described how matters took a sinister turn the following morning.

“At around 7am, the witness awoke from sleeping with the accused and went to the living room for a cigarette,” Mr Duncan said.

“She then returned to find the accused awake and agitated, saying that she should have defended him the previous evening.

“She said she would always defend family over him. Both were lying in bed at this point.

“The accused then stepped up, walked to her side and punched her once on the right side of her head. She was in extreme pain and scared to leave.”

Stupart, 41, elbowed her on the face, which caused her nose to bleed “profusely” and placed both hands around her neck and choked the woman for around 30 seconds.

The court heard that she was “extremely short of breath” and “fearful for her life.”

Police were later contacted and the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where it was revealed she sustained a broken nose, a fractured cheekbone, severe bruising, swelling, and a cut above her right eye, which has the potential to leave a scar.

Stupart, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty from custody and also admitted a separate charge of possessing a lock knife on Dens Road on October 10 last year.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty conceded a jail term for Stupart was inevitable.

Mr Laverty added: “He is utterly ashamed of himself, as he should be. He was so disgusted with himself that he wished to plead guilty and serve his punishment.

“It was a cowardly attack on her and he’s going to have to live with that. There will be no way back for him as far as she is concerned.”

Sheriff Smith jailed Stupart for a total of four-and-a-half years.