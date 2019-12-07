Brute facing jail for spitting on ex-partner while kicking her in Dundee multi

A spitting thug is facing jail after launching a frenzied attack on his former partner.

Martin Cord, 34, repeatedly spat on and kicked the woman as she lay helpless on the floor during the violent incident at Dudhope Court just before midnight on Tuesday.

Cord is now back behind bars after only being released from a two-year stint in prison six months ago.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that Cord saw red during an argument about his possessions.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “The accused and the complainer were in the living room when the argument began. The accused grabbed the complainer’s necklace, pulled it from her neck and threw it to the floor.

“The complainer made her way into the bedroom to get away from the accused. He began to throw items and the complainer tried to pick them up.”

The woman fell to the ground after being grabbed by Cord and, while she was on the floor, he began to kick her to the rear while repeatedly spitting on her.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She desperately buzzed on the intercom in her flat in a bid for help and police were later contacted.

When cautioned and charged, Cord replied: “I didn’t kick her.”

Cord pleaded guilty to seizing the woman’s necklace from around her neck, removing it, pursuing her, seizing her hair and causing her to fall to the ground, repeatedly kicking her on the body, striking her head and spitting on her to her injury on December 3 at Dudhope Court.

Ross Donnelly, defending, said Cord is currently on licence after serving two years of a 46-month sentence imposed at Perth Sheriff Court in 2017 for drug offences.

He added that Cord conceded that the argument became “out of control.”

Mr Donnelly told Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC: “He accepts his actions went far beyond what is acceptable and resorted to using physical force and he accepts he should not have done that.”

Before deferring sentence until January for reports, Sheriff Drummond said: “What I am concerned about is that every time you are released from prison you go back to criminal behaviour.”

Cord was remanded in custody meantime.