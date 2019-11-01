Brutal thug waved and winked at ex-partner he abused as he was jailed

A violent abuser who caused his partner to urinate herself before viciously beating her during a drunken frenzy has been jailed.

Darren Ogilvie, 36, also attacked a child during a rampage at former partner Lyndsay Buchan’s home back in January.

The obsessive thug also attempted to sexually assault Lyndsay after demanding to check her genitals for signs of infidelity. He said: “Get your knickers down to your ankles. I want to smell your *****.”

A sheriff today locked up the evil brute for four years and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

Ogilvie waved and winked at Lyndsay as he was led down to the cells.

On the evening in question, Ogilvie had been out drinking with Lyndsay refusing his request for her to pick him up.

She returned home at after 10pm from work and had previously seen Facebook messages from Ogilvie about their relationship.

Lyndsay found a drunken Ogilvie within and refused his demand to let him check her genitals.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused then spat in her face.

“She tried to walk past him but he said she wasn’t leaving. The accused continually stopped her from leaving and then wet herself in front of a three-year-old child.

“She managed to leave but the accused grabbed her right arm. He dragged her to the bathroom and in the process, ripped hair from her head.”

Ogilvie pinned Lyndsay against the wall and again tried to check her privates. A 14-year-old child tried to pull Ogilvie away but he grabbed the child by the throat.

A neighbour who overheard the incident saw Ogilvie punching Lyndsay while clutching her in a headlock.

Police attended and arrested Ogilvie with officers noticing blood splatters across the floor. Lyndsay sustained bruising, swelling and a burst lip as well as having her nose ring knocked out.

He pleaded guilty to acting aggressively, demanding to check her genitals, refusing to let her leave and causing her to urinate herself on St Mungo Terrace on January 28.

During the same incident, Ogilvie admitted spitting on her, seizing her, ripping hair from her head, seizing her by the throat, pinning her to a wall and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

He assaulted a 14-year-old child by seizing their throat and pinning them against a wall. On June 1 on Pitkerro Drive, Ogilvie made threatening calls towards Lyndsay while on bail.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said Ogilvie was fully expecting a custodial sentence, adding that his client had suffered from drug and alcohol issues due to working long hours as a chef.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “What happened was quite appalling and no-one should have to suffer what your victim suffered.”

Ogilvie was also placed on a supervised release order for two years with a number of stringent conditions.

A non-harassment order was also granted preventing him from contacting Lyndsay for 10 years after his release from prison.