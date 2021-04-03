Brunch Box: This hot crossed bacon and egg breakfast bun is perfect for Easter Sunday

Looking for something to liven up your Easter weekend? Well, this recipe using leftover hot cross buns might just be the thing.

Who knew there were so many other things you could do with hot cross buns than just eat them as they are? Not us.

But as it’s Easter weekend we thought we’d seek out some options to help us make the most of it.

One of the recipes we stumbled upon is this one from British Lion Eggs, which suggests we split open a hot cross bun and use it as the roll for our breakfast sandwich – genius!

Take a look at the recipe below to find out how you can create this too and make the most of Easter Sunday morning.

Hot crossed bacon and egg buns

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

8 rashers of smoked back bacon

Maple syrup

A little oil for frying

4 eggs

4 hot cross buns

4 tsp tomato ketchup

Baby spinach leaves

Method