Bruised Dundee United can’t give up on Premiership dream says Robbie Neilson

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists his side can’t afford to give up as they continue their bid to make a return to the Premiership.

Robbie admits it is unlikely they will win the Championship now after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to struggling Partick Thistle at Firhill.

However, he has warned his players they must not give up as they look to go on a winning run and build momentum towards the end of the season, even if they finish in the play-off spots.

The Terrors sit eight points behind league leaders Ross County in the title race, though are still to play the Staggies twice before the campaign is out.

However, County play their game in hand against Falkirk tonight before facing ICT on Friday night ahead of United’s clash with Dunfermline on Saturday.

“We need to try to build momentum,” Robbie said. “We can’t give up and just say ‘look, they’re eight ahead of us now’. We’ve still got to play them twice so there’s still an opportunity to put pressure on them.

“We just need to get ourselves going. It was a tough, tough game on Saturday but we created chances, it’s just in those pressure games we need to make sure we do the right things and get results.

“Like the fans will be, we’re bitterly disappointed because it was an opportunity, we had chances, we get back in the game and we get the goal.

“We had three or four really good chances to score but we didn’t take them and they go up the other end and get the goal and it kills you but we have to keep trying to move forward.

“The boys are focused on Dunfermline, they’re on a fantastic run.”