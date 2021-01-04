Police are continuing to probe a fire that badly damaged a vehicle parked near the Grosvenor casino.

The incident happened just off Brown Street, some time on December 10, and officers later cordoned the vehicle off with tape and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in attendance.

Locals said they are “surprised” to see the burned-out wreck of the Volkswagen Passat still in the car park.

One man – who did not wish to be named – said he regularly uses the access path via the car park to make his way to West Marketgait.

He added: “It’s a surprise to me that the car is still sitting there with all the police tape around it.

“At first I thought it was maybe an engine fault, given all the damage to the front of the vehicle.

“But given the tape is still there and the car has not been moved, you do start to think maybe something more has happened.

“There must be a lot of CCTV around here with PureGym, the casino and the Travelodge.

“I realise a lot of these businesses aren’t open at the moment but that car has been sitting here for weeks now – you’d think they’d been keen to get it moved on.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident are still ongoing.