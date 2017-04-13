Broughty Post Office to reopen temporarily

News that Broughty Ferry Post Office is to reopen has been welcomed.

The Post Office has said the facility will open its doors again this week.

A North East MSP has welcomed the news that Post Office Ltd has agreed a temporary deal to restore the service.

Scottish Conservative Bill Bowman wrote to management to express his concern at the sudden closure of the Nisa outlet.

The company responded to say a short-term arrangement has been put in place which could mean a restoration of the local service within days. Efforts to secure a permanent outlet are continuing.

Mr Bowman said: “The closure of the Post Office within the Nisa store came out of the blue and was a shock for many people.

“It is good to hear the temporary solution will be enacted within the coming days.

“There has been an increasing decline in the number of local branches for postal and banking services across Scotland. That may be a sign of the times, but it can cause problems for older people and contributes to the decline of our town and city centres.”

A Post Office spokesman said: “The branch closed in January and we have been working hard to restore services.

“We are committed to providing Post Office services in the area and we will continue to look at ways to provide a more permanent sustainable solution for Broughty Ferry moving forward.”