Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew appeal for donations as call-outs rocket

Volunteers at Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station have seen a spike in calls since lockdown restrictions eased – with 11 shouts in the past week alone.

Colin Davidson, a spokesman for the station, revealed the upturn has come while people living in Tayside get back to some form of normality as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Recent rescues involving crews of both boats – the Inshore and Trent Class – included a stranded dog on an island near Tentsmuir and assisting police in a search for a man seen entering the River Tay.

They have also helped to recover a capsized dinghy, a stricken jet skier and his jet ski and, on the same night, responded to reports of a windsurfer in trouble.

Mr Davidson said: “It has been a busy spell for us. In the past seven days we have been called upon 11 times to assist police and coastguard with rescue missions on the Tay – whereas during the whole of lockdown, we were only called out 23 times.

“Since the arrival of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, many aspects of life have changed. But one thing which has remained constant is the bravery and dedication of the lifeboat crews around the coast who continue to respond to emergency calls.

“It has been a busy spell recently and it is great to see the River Tay so busy with leisure craft and people getting back to some form of normality.”

The impact of coronavirus has had a massive effect on the RNLI – with its normal fundraising schemes brought to a halt thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has left the service facing difficulties in its cashflow and Mr Davidson has asked those in the local area to help.

He said: “The RNLI Broughty Ferry Fundraising Group has been unable to pursue usual fundraising through contribution boxes, coffee mornings, bucket collections, the Gala Day stall and, of course, the Fisherman’s Beer Festival.

“Many of our supporters have therefore lost the opportunity to contribute to the RNLI and this may continue for some time yet.

“We have therefore begun a Virtual Contribution Box to allow supporters to donate directly, and thereby help our crews to continue their unstinting efforts to help save lives at sea.

“More than ever we need the RNLI’s help. As a charity, the RNLI depends on donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping our loved ones safe.”

Donations can be made via the RNLI fundraising page on JustGiving.