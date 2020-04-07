Broughty Ferry’s Woodlands Hotel helping out frontline workers and homeless with kind gesture

Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry has been able to open its doors to key workers and some of the city’s homeless thanks to an agreement with Dundee City Council.

The hotel has opened 10 of its rooms as part of a ‘hotels for homeless’ initiative providing the accommodation at a reduced rate to the local authority.

With the need for more staff to operate, Woodlands is now able to offer even more heavily discounted rooms to key workers who are in need of accommodation in the local area.

Hotel manager Nicki Robertson said: “The closure of the hotel meant we went from a staff of 80 to just our head chef Ewan MacRae and I.

“We were thinking of ways that we could help so we got in touch with the council offering rooms for the ‘hotels for homeless’ initiative which allowed us to get some of our staff back in.

“With us having more staff we are now offering rooms to key workers who maybe need to be close to the area for their jobs. For one nurse it was just to enable her to get some sleep during the day, in between night shifts.

© Supplied

“We have followed all government advice when it comes to cleaning standards and have implemented new procedures since opening back up too.

“We wish we could do it all for free but it wouldn’t be viable. This way it has allowed us to get some of our staff back in a job and it makes it really worthwhile when those who come to us are so grateful.”

The hotel rooms are not the only way the team are helping locals though. They have also been offering a takeaway and delivery service allowing customers to receive tasty meals and some essentials.

Nicki added: “When this started and the hotel was still open we could see that our usual customers were those who needed to self isolate.

“We decided to start a takeaway and delivery service with hot meals and sundries like toilet roll and milk as we were still able to get deliveries.

“All of our delivery drivers are volunteers from local businesses and two of our drivers this weekend are actually a bride and groom who were meant to get married at the hotel last month but have had to move their date to next year. They wanted to help out as we were able to get everything sorted for their new date.

“It is great to see the local community all getting together to help.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.