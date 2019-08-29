Broughty Ferry’s Subway store to be replaced by furniture shop Gillies

Broughty Ferry’s Subway store is set to close after plans to expand neighbouring department store Gillies were approved.

In an application submitted to Dundee City Council by KDM Architects, the premises on Brook Street currently occupied by the popular sandwich shop will be incorporated into a new furniture showroom for Gillies, which owns the unit.

In its proposal to council planners, KDM said: “The property has been a food and drinks outlet for approximately 10 years.

“The proposed works are to remove the Subway food and drinks outlet and incorporate the space into the Gillies furniture showroom for retail space.”

The redevelopment of the Subway unit will involve creating a new facade that incorporates the existing Gillies’ signage and distinctive sandstone cladding.

Approving the proposal, the city council’s head of planning Gregor Hamilton wrote: “In summary, the application has been granted because the shopfront alterations are a sensitive, high quality design which will contribute positively to the character and amenity of the surrounding conservation area.

“The proposal would improve the appearance of the shop frontage so that it would match with the traditional appearance of the adjacent commercial unit.”

The report added: “The alterations respect the character and amenity of the place and will improve and enhance the existing shopfront.”

Gillies furniture store has had a presence at the Brook Street building for more than a century, with the company first moving there in 1909.

The company has since expanded beyond Broughty Ferry and has premises in five locations across Scotland.

The company had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press, while KDM declined to comment.

The Subway is a popular lunchtime destination for pupils at nearby Grove Academy and will, in due course, be relocating to another site in Broughty Ferry.

The franchisee owner of the outlet could not be contacted.

It is not clear when the takeaway will have to move out to make way for the furniture showroom.