Broughty Ferry’s Subway store reopens its doors for takeaway and delivery

Broughty Ferry’s Subway store has reopened its doors to the public.

The much-loved sandwich shop will initially open between 10am and 6pm, seven days a week.

Social distancing measures will be in place, with the store following the current government guidelines.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We are operating from 10am – 6pm seven days a week, for now.

“We closed the doors on Monday March 23 when lockdown was announced and our staff have been furloughed until now.”

The branch is offering takeaway and Just Eat deliveries only, with no sit-ins.

There are hand sanitising facilities as customers enter the shop and staff will wear face masks.

Subway’s Kingsway and Happyhillock stores are also now open to the public for takeaway and delivery.

On May 12, over 600 branches reopened across the UK after being closed for six weeks.

The sandwich chain said it had successfully carried out tests at a small number of branches before opening the additional sites.