Broughty Ferry’s newest shop Coorie has ‘Scotland only’ stock policy

A German woman opening a new Broughty Ferry shop this weekend is imposing a ‘Scotland only’ stock policy.
The guiding principal behind Coorie is that if it’s not Scottish and made by a small producer then it’s not coming in.
Owner Daniela Mather has taken inspiration from the farmers’ markets she has attended with her homemade chutneys for the last two years.
