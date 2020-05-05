‘Delight’ for Broughty Ferry woman who will now receive essential treatment during lockdown

A woman living with autoimmune problems has spoken of her “delight” that she will now receive essential treatment during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Claire Leslie, 45, has a condition called pernicious anaemia which restricts her ability to absorb vitamin B12 through the stomach. To treat this, she receives monthly B-12 injections at her local GP surgery in Broughty Ferry.

But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Claire was told by her GP surgery these procedures could be delayed by as much as a year.

This move, it transpired, was due to guidance given by the British Society for Haematology (BSH) stating that patients had enough B-12 stored in their liver, meaning they would not need an injection for a year or even longer.

Claire said: “The main problem that I had was that a lot of doctors don’t understand that although your blood results may show that you have a high level of B-12 in your body, the actual practicality of it is you feel as if you don’t.

“I’ve had these monthly injections for 12 to 15 years so it was concerning that these were going to be stopped.”

The change in guidance had led to hundreds of patients contacting the Pernicious Anaemia Society (PAS) seeking clarity on what treatment they should be receiving during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The guidance was then reversed after the BSH had a consultation with the PAS and a draft guideline that had removed the advice that patients had enough ‘stores’ of B-12 in their system to last them a year was approved.

“That guidance has now been removed because it was shown to be inaccurate,” Claire added.

“The amount of people throughout the whole country who had been refused in their injections because of the instructions that were sent out to GPs shows it’s not just myself in this situation.

“And if it hadn’t been for the Pernicious Anaemia Society I think we would have left until the government looked at the advice again, which is disappointing.”

Claire has now received her latest injection, four weeks after she was due to get her last shot. But she admits not everyone in her position might be aware of the guidance change.

She added: “Because I’m shielding, the nurses come to my house. They were all gowned up of course and had their masks, and I think they are going round everyone in the same boat.

“I was proactive and emailed my GP, who hadn’t heard anything about the change. I’m not sure how long it would’ve taken had I just waited.

“I’m quite able to take these things on but there are people who are less so, maybe they are elderly for example, and they might not know about this change.”