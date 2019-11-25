Broughty Ferry woman closing in on Guide Dog fundraising dream

Broughty Ferry fundraiser Carol Danskin is closing in on a bumper £5,000 target to buy a Guide Dog for the Blind puppy and name it after her late father.

The retired nurse has amassed more than £4,000 and ramped up her efforts by selling framed items she collects during walks on the beach.

She said: “I have been getting closer to the target with a few car boot sales and by picking up interesting items off the local beach and framing them.

“I make little pictures with them and take them along to the car boot sales at various venues throughout the area to make money.”

Carol aims to raise the money to name a guide dog after her late father, Arthur, who supported the charity.

She took part in a sponsored abseil down the Forth Road railway bridge last month despite torrential rain on the day of the event.

She collected £600 for the cause.

Carol, 57, said: “That was a really good day, despite pouring with rain, and the abseil was over so quickly.

“It only took about a minute from top to finish when I came down.

“I wasn’t frightened, just excited.

“I have made more than £600 which is amazing and my family were there to see me do it.

“Now I am close to the £5,000 target and will keep carrying on until I reach it.

“If I could get that target before Christmas it would be fantastic.”