Broughty Ferry woman, 80, accused of making violent threats

An 80-year-old woman has been accused of making violent threats and remarks that prejudiced disability.

Carol Ann Duncan allegedly behaved abusively on Castle Street, Broughty Ferry, the street where she resides, on April 1. Duncan is accused of shouting, swearing, making threats of violence before making the remarks regarding disability.

She submitted a letter to Dundee Sheriff Court pleading not guilty to the single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

A trial was fixed for April by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.