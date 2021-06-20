Broughty Ferry veterans keeping in touch with family thanks to donation of iPads

Veterans in a Broughty Ferry care home are keeping in touch with friends and family thanks to the donation of iPads.

Connecting Scotland handed over the devices to a group of UK military veterans at Rosendael residential home.

The five residents are now being given weekly lessons on how to use the technology to ensure they get the most out of them.

It means they can become more independent when it comes to connecting with family and friends, who could not visit for almost all of last year due to the pandemic.

They’re also being taught how to access the internet and podcasts.

The residential home, which is run by the Scottish Veterans Residences, received the devices after being granted the Connecting Scotland’s Older and Disabled People Award.

Connecting Scotland is a Scottish government programme run by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), which aims to reduce digital exclusion, which affects around 800,000 people across Scotland.

Susie Hamilton, head of external relations at the Scottish Veterans Residences, said: “Our Rosendael veterans are delighted with their iPads and are really benefiting from their newly developed digital skills.

“The training sessions were a great forum for interaction between our residents which have enabled them to connect with friends, family and a wider network online.

“We are grateful to Connecting Scotland for this generous donation, which is proving transformative to individuals who’ve been adversely impacted by Covid-19 lockdown measures.”

Veteran Alan Reid, who is a resident at Rosendael who served with the Gordon Highlanders, said: “I’m loving my new iPad which has been so useful.

“I’ve been using mine to connect with friends and relations and build a new library of family photos.

“It’s great to have this opportunity to learn how to use technology and I’m really pleased to have this device.”