Broughty Ferry toilets to be twinned to raise charity cash

by Rachel Amery
June 23, 2020, 8:30 am Updated: June 23, 2020, 8:41 am
© DC ThomsonJohn Mee, left, and Donald Gordon, right.
A local Rotary club is looking to twin Broughty Ferry’s public toilets to help bring sanitation facilities to remote communities in Asia and Africa.

The Rotary Club of Broughty Ferry is currently fundraising for Toilet Twinning, a charity ‘twinning’ toilets all over the world to help build latrines and clean water supplies in impoverished communities all over the world.

