Broughty Ferry toilets to be twinned to raise charity cash

A local Rotary club is looking to twin Broughty Ferry’s public toilets to help bring sanitation facilities to remote communities in Asia and Africa.
The Rotary Club of Broughty Ferry is currently fundraising for Toilet Twinning, a charity ‘twinning’ toilets all over the world to help build latrines and clean water supplies in impoverished communities all over the world.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe