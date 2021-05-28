Broughty Ferry Tennis Club serves up summer of celebrations to mark centenary year

One of Dundee’s oldest sports clubs is hoping to make their centenary year one to remember.

The Broughty Ferry Tennis Club opened in May 1921, on Holly Road where it remained for 73 years.

Current president, Susan Chalmers, has been delving into the tennis club’s past including their move to Elcho Drive in 1994.

The club now has an impressive estate, boasting new Lano clay courts and practice courts for youngsters.

Susan said despite the challenges of Covid-19 there has been a steady increase in memberships for the club.

History

“The club has come a long way since being started by a small groups of friends, including William and Winnie Grieve 100 years ago,” she said.

“William and Winnie’s son, Jack was also an active member for many years, he sadly passed last year.

“Friendship is still very much the ethos of this club, we’ve got members as young as 3 and the oldest active member is 79.

“When looking back the number of members was 145 in 1921 and now we have a 207 which is brilliant.

“We moved to Elcho Drive due to a new housing development on Holly Road.”

Susan said the ethos for the next 100 years would be to continue to help in the development of the grassroots game as she reflected on her five years as president.

She added: “The developments to get more youngsters into the game has been something we’ve been looking at as a club.

“The mini red courts and the practice wall have introduced the game to a new generation.

“Our Friday Fun Nights have also been hugely popular with the youngsters.

“Covid-19 seems to have brought more members in as well, given the distance that competitors play at.”

“At the end of 2019 we had 165 members, that has since grown as we’ve emerged from lockdown and we’ve retained these members as more sports have reopened as well.”

Celebrating the club’s past

As the club looks ahead to the future it will also be looking to invite former members back during this years celebrations.

“There will be a variety of social and tennis events, including the an Open Weekend on September 11 and 12,” she said.

“Members from present, past and potentially new are invited to come along and we also have a centenary tournament in August which will be a regional and national event.

“A lot of these events are planned to go ahead but we’ll obviously be mindful of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“The committee at this club have done a wonderful job and we are looking forward to making this centenary year one to remember.”