Broughty Ferry swimming association looking for volunteers

A Broughty Ferry swimming association is looking for volunteers to take up key positions to allow them to reopen.

The Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association needs an appointed Covid-19 Liaison Officer as well as a Club Wellbeing and Protection Officer to be in place to allow them to return to training.

A post on social media says: “We are urgently looking for volunteers to fill these two positions, in order that our training can resume.”

Role descriptions can be downloaded from the associations website and interested parties can get in touch via email at yeaabacommunication@gmail with their name, contact details and the position they are interested in.

Life President Joyce McIntosh said it is not known exactly when they will be able to open again but is hoping that they will be able to return to pool training in October.

She added that harbour training would not begin again until 2021.