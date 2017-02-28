Efforts are continuing to reinstate post office services to Broughty Ferry.

The suburb’s branch located within a Nisa store closed suddenly in January and Post Office officials have so far been unable to secure alternative premises.

Residents were left shocked after the Nisa business went into administration.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the continued temporary closure of Broughty Ferry Post Office.

“This is due to operational reasons and the withdrawal of premises for Post Office use.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are currently working hard to find a temporary solution to try to reinstate a post office service to the local community as soon as possible.

“We are committed to maintaining services in the area.

“We are also looking at ways to provide a permanent longer-term service.

“The vacancy has been advertised on our website.

“We have already had several notes of interest.

“Any retailer or small business owner interested in running the post office and incorporating it into their business should contact us.”