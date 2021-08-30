Broughty Ferry stalker told neighbours he had terminal cancer so they would do shopping for him

A stalker told his neighbours he was dying, then started harassing and filming them after they stopped buying his shopping for him.

Good Samaritans Ellen Black and Carl Lotter stepped in to help David Mitchell after he told them he was no longer able to drive because he had terminal cancer.

They paid for and collected shopping for him and offered to help him in other ways because they felt sympathy over his medical condition.

However, they discovered not only was Mitchell still driving, he had told someone else he liked to go out and “drive fast at night.”

When they stopped going for his shopping because he was capable of doing it himself, Mitchell turned on them and launched a stalking campaign which lasted several months.

He monitored their whereabouts and appeared at their door to intercept them as they left and entered their homes at various times throughout the day.

Accused rambled about SAS

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the couple had lived at the address for nearly a decade and had offered help when Mitchell told them he had terminal cancer.

They initially went shopping for him after he told them he was unable to get any food and they handed numerous items without seeking payment.

After learning he had been exploiting their generosity they stepped back from helping but Mitchell continued to pester them outside their property on a regular basis.

“He would instigate conversation about the neighbours and ramble on about being in the SAS, or that he was a sniper, while asking her for home cooked Italian food,” the court was told.

Solicitor Douglas Thomson, defending, said Mitchell had “complex needs” and had a number of serious physical and mental health issues.

Stalking and filming

Mitchell – formerly known as Colin Patterson – admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused them fear or alarm between February 1 and June 19.

The 56-year-old, of Dornoch Place, Broughty Ferry, admitted stalking the pair at home and in the town’s Marks and Spencer.

He admitted monitoring their whereabouts and repeatedly attending their property, as well as approaching them as they left and entered the house next door to his.

Mitchell admitted confronting them when they were out shopping, despite being asked to stop and sending an email to the bank where Ms Black worked.

He admitted filming the couple on his mobile phone to monitor their movements.

Part of the offence took place while he was subject to two bail orders and he also admitted breaching a bail condition by approaching another woman, Roberta Mackie on June 17.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence.