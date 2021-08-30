Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Broughty Ferry stalker told neighbours he had terminal cancer so they would do shopping for him

By Gordon Currie
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
David Mitchell stalked his victims at the M&S in Broughty Ferry
A stalker told his neighbours he was dying, then started harassing and filming them after they stopped buying his shopping for him.

Good Samaritans Ellen Black and Carl Lotter stepped in to help David Mitchell after he told them he was no longer able to drive because he had terminal cancer.

They paid for and collected shopping for him and offered to help him in other ways because they felt sympathy over his medical condition.

However, they discovered not only was Mitchell still driving, he had told someone else he liked to go out and “drive fast at night.”

When they stopped going for his shopping because he was capable of doing it himself, Mitchell turned on them and launched a stalking campaign which lasted several months.

He monitored their whereabouts and appeared at their door to intercept them as they left and entered their homes at various times throughout the day.

Accused rambled about SAS

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the couple had lived at the address for nearly a decade and had offered help when Mitchell told them he had terminal cancer.

They initially went shopping for him after he told them he was unable to get any food and they handed numerous items without seeking payment.

David Mitchell outside Dundee Sheriff Court.

After learning he had been exploiting their generosity they stepped back from helping but Mitchell continued to pester them outside their property on a regular basis.

“He would instigate conversation about the neighbours and ramble on about being in the SAS, or that he was a sniper, while asking her for home cooked Italian food,” the court was told.

Solicitor Douglas Thomson, defending, said Mitchell had “complex needs” and had a number of serious physical and mental health issues.

Stalking and filming

Mitchell – formerly known as Colin Patterson – admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused them fear or alarm between February 1 and June 19.

The 56-year-old, of Dornoch Place, Broughty Ferry, admitted stalking the pair at home and in the town’s Marks and Spencer.

He admitted monitoring their whereabouts and repeatedly attending their property, as well as approaching them as they left and entered the house next door to his.

Mitchell admitted confronting them when they were out shopping, despite being asked to stop and sending an email to the bank where Ms Black worked.

He admitted filming the couple on his mobile phone to monitor their movements.

Part of the offence took place while he was subject to two bail orders and he also admitted breaching a bail condition by approaching another woman, Roberta Mackie on June 17.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence.