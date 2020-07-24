Broughty Ferry sisters complete West Highland Way to raise cash for a cause close to their hearts

Two teenage sisters from Broughty Ferry have completed the West Highland Way in a bid to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Georgia, 17, and Kathryn Davidson, 16, took on the challenge in memory of their grandfather Peter Hutchison, who died in February this year whilst undergoing heart surgery.

The duo, who are pupils at Grove Academy school, had already been raising money for the BHF during lockdown taking part in virtual quizzes but, as restrictions eased, they decided the 154km route was the perfect tribute to Peter, an avid hill walker.

Georgia said: “I wanted something to look forward to when lockdown was lifting. I have been missing sport and was keen to stay fit and healthy.

“It was great to plan and have a focus at a time that would otherwise have been really difficult.

“I think my papa would be really pleased with Kathryn and I. He loved adventure and so we thought it a fitting tribute.”

It took the duo six days to complete the trek from the north of Glasgow to Fort William, with donations and pledges raising more than £1,200 for the BHF’s work.

Kathryn said: “I feel a massive sense of achievement now we are finished. My feet are so sore and blistered and that’s on top of the midge bites. But despite that, I think it may be something for me for next year. An amazing experience and lifetime memories with my big sis.”

Georgia and Kathryn’s fundraising efforts come at a time when the BHF says it needs the public’s support more than ever.

The Covid-19 pandemic is “the biggest challenge” the charity has faced in its 60-year history.

The temporary closure of its 750 shops across the UK, including 76 in Scotland, and the cancellation of fundraising events have had a devastating impact on income.

James Jopling, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “We are so grateful to Georgia and Kathryn for their fantastic efforts.

“To have such loyal supporters at such a difficult time means a great deal. Over the last few months it has been truly inspiring to see our volunteers and fundraisers continuing to rise to the challenge, even at this extraordinary time.”

For more about the work of the BHF visit www.bhf.org.uk