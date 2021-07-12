Broughty Ferry sexual assault victim confirmed as seven-year-old girl

The victim of a sexual assault in Broughty Ferry was just seven years old, police have confirmed.

Police in Dundee have launched an appeal for information following the attack in the Castle Green area on Saturday night.

The assault happened near the Castle Green play park between 5pm and 6.30pm and is believed to be an isolated incident.

Police sealed off an area of the green near the play park from around 8pm on Saturday.

It was understood the victim was under 10-years-old but police confirmed on Monday she is aged just seven.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area during that time.

They are also keen to trace a young boy who they believe can assist the investigation.

He is described as being aged between 10 and 13, with short fair hair.

The boy was wearing dark-coloured shorts and a white t-shirt with red and black stripes or blocks.

Detective Inspector Gail Hill, from Tayside criminal investigation department, is asking anyone who was in the area on Saturday to come forward.

She said: “This was a distressing incident for the child involved and her family.

“We are thoroughly investigating to establish the full circumstances.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“If you were at or near the playpark on Saturday afternoon and took any family photos or videos, these could prove a great help to our enquiries.

“Otherwise, if you believe you have any information, please come forward.”

People with any information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 2958 of July 10.

Public search for assaulter

People living in nearby King Street have lready provided CCTV to Police Scotland to help catch the culprit.

Broughty Ferry residents reported seeing numerous police in the area that night.

The police cordon stayed until Sunday afternoon, however police patrols were ongoing on Monday.

This follows a previous sexual assault on a teenage girl in Broughty Ferry last month.

No arrests have been made in connection with the assault.

Police confirmed inquiries are ongoing.